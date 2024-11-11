Board of Ramco Industries approves investment of Rs 160 cr in The Ramco Cements

At meeting held on 11 November 2024The Board of Ramco Industries at its meeting held on 11 November 2024 has approved investment by purchase of shares of The Ramco Cement, for a value up to Rs 160 crore in one or more tranches, through stock exchanges.
The board also approved raising credit facilities from Banks/ Mutual Funds/ NBFCs by way of Secured, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures/ term loan or any other borrowing mode asrequired/ stipulated by Banks/ Mutual Funds / NBFCs upto an amount not exceeding Rs.160 crore in one or more tranches, for corporate requirements and for funding the above investment.
