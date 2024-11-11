Startup Investments (Holding) to invest Rs 4 cr in Legitquest

Info Edge (India) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Startup Investments (Holding) has agreed to invest about Rs 4 crore in LQ Global Services (Legitquest).
LegitQuest is SaaS product at the intersection of Technology & Legal utilizing Machine Learning, Modern Search algorithm & Data Analytic for the legal professionals. It is a Legal-Tech venture run by versatile team of tech-savvy attorneys, engineers and designers who aim to make the practice of law simpler for its end users.
