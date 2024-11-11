Business Standard
H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 16.00% in the September 2024 quarter

H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 16.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales decline 5.46% to Rs 902.41 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 16.00% to Rs 80.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.46% to Rs 902.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 954.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales902.41954.53 -5 OPM %24.3323.07 -PBDT161.12164.53 -2 PBT125.23129.13 -3 NP80.7496.12 -16

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

