HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 443.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.14% to Rs 1465.86 croreNet profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 443.87% to Rs 51.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 1465.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1200.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1465.861200.19 22 OPM %3.951.93 -PBDT66.2024.94 165 PBT57.7916.11 259 NP51.949.55 444
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content