L&T Technology Services to acquire Intelliswift Software

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

For a consideration of USD 110 million

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and its wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Technology Services LLC signed agreements to acquire 100% stake in (i) Intelliswift Software (India) by the Company; and (ii) Intelliswift Software Inc. by L&T Technology Services LLC, for an aggregate consideration of up to USD 110 million. The acquisition will enhance LTTS' AI and software capabilities in the Digital Engineering suite for global clients.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

