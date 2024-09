At meeting held on 12 September 2024

The Board of Directors of Raymond at their meeting held today i.e., 12 September 2024, have approved to invest an amount up to Rs. 100 crore in the form of Redeemable Preference Shares in one or more tranches in Ten X Realty West (TXRWL), a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.