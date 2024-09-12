Business Standard
Consumer price inflation edges up marginally from five year low

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
India's consumer price inflation edged up 3.65% on an annual basis in August after falling to a five-year low of 3.54% in previous month, latest data showed today. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of August, 2024, is still second lowest in the last five years. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 4.16% and 3.14%, respectively. Decline in inflation is observed in the subgroups of Spices, Meat and Fish and Pulses and products etc. Food inflation for August 2024 is the second lowest since June, 2023. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) number is 5.66% (Provisional) for the month of August, 2024. Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban is 6.02% and 4.99%, respectively.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

