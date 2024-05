At meeting held on 09 May 2024

The Board of Relaxo Footwears at its meeting held on 09 May 2024 has approved the appointment of Richa Arora (DIN: 07144694) as Additional Director of the Company under Non-Executive and Independent Director category for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years starting from 09 May 2024.