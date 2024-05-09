Gopal Snacks standalone net profit declines 4.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.60% to Rs 350.96 croreNet profit of Gopal Snacks declined 4.15% to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 350.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 329.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.39% to Rs 99.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 1392.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1391.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content