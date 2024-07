At meeting held on 31 July 2024

The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 300 crore comprising of 30 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each to Rs 600 crore comprising of 60 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The Board of Rites at its meeting held on 31 July 2024 has approved the issuance of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1.