Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 249.62 points or 0.45% at 55327.85 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, ABB India Ltd (up 6.65%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.53%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.35%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.91%),Praj Industries Ltd (up 0.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.72%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.68%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.39%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.38%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.31%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 3.09%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.01%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 0.92%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.08 or 0.06% at 72666.17.
The Nifty 50 index was down 7.9 points or 0.04% at 22047.15.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 58 points or 0.13% at 45483.89.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.09 points or 0.1% at 13435.18.
On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 1783 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 3.47% in the December 2023 quarter

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 10.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Vishal Bearings standalone net profit declines 98.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Metal shares rise

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slips 0.73%

Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd Spikes 1.63%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon