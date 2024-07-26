Board of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 26 July 2024

The Board has also appointed appointed Manigandann R (Director Identification No. 09604558) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 01 August 2024.

The Board of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India at its meeting held on 26 July 2024 has approved the resignation of Manigandann R, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 31 July 2024. The Board also accepted the appointment of Jeyendran Jayaseelan has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 01 August 2024.