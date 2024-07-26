Business Standard
Board of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India approves change in CFO

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 July 2024
The Board of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India at its meeting held on 26 July 2024 has approved the resignation of Manigandann R, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 31 July 2024. The Board also accepted the appointment of Jeyendran Jayaseelan has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 01 August 2024.
The Board has also appointed appointed Manigandann R (Director Identification No. 09604558) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 01 August 2024.
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

