Mahanagar Gas Q1 PAT slides 22% YoY to Rs 284 cr

Mahanagar Gas has reported 22.76% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 284.53 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 368.40 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 3.37% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,589.63 crore during the period under review. Profit before tax stood at Rs 383.69 crore in the first quarter of FY25, down 22.59% as against with Rs 495.67 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA tumbled by 19.72% to Rs 418.48 crore as on 30 June 2024 from Rs 521.27 crore as on 30 June 2023. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY25 was 26.33% as against 33.90%in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 3.37% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,589.63 crore during the period under review.

Total volumes for Q1 FY25 totaled to 351.13 SCM million, up 13.09% YoY. CNG volumes added up to 252.30 SCM million (up 11.73% YoY) and PNG volumes aggregated to 98.83 SCM million (up 16.70% YoY).

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit fell 21.61% to Rs 288.78 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 368.40 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,832.15 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 8.39% year on year.

Mahanagar Gas is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.

The scrip advanced 3.83% to currently trade at Rs 1,821 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News