Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sun Pharma receives USFDA approval for LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Used in treatment of alopecia areata
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata.
LEQSELVI offers a new and effective solution that will significantly enhance options for long-suffering patients battling severe alopecia areata and their physicians, said Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America Business, Sun Pharma. Our fast-growing dermatology business is excited to add this novel treatment to its portfolio."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

DPIIT working on proposal for setting up 12 new industrial cities: Official

Cancer cases rising, prices of essential drugs kept in check: Nadda

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 1,200 pts to hit 81K; mid, smallcaps shine

Ethiopia mudslides: Search for missing continues as death toll rises to 257

S Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with counterparts on sidelines of Asean

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon