Board of Sarveshwar Foods approves fund raising via equity route

At meeting held on 22 February 2024

The Board has also approved to increase the authorised share capital from Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Sarveshwar Foods at its meeting held on 22 February 2024 has approved fund raising via preferential issue of up to 10.20 crore fully convertible warrants of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 9.70 per warrant for a cash consideration of Rs 98.94 crore. The Board also approved fund raising via allotment of equity shares for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 crore by way of QIP's, ADR, GDR, FCCB or any other method or combination thereof including series of Right Issue(s), each tranche not exceeding Rs. 50 crore.