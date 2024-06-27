Board of Satin Creditcare Network approves terms for NCD issuance

At meeting held on 27 June 2024

The Board of Satin Creditcare Network at its meeting held on 27 June 2024 has approved the terms and conditions for issuance of 5,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable, transferable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees (INR), having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each and an aggregate face value of Rs 50 crore (NCDs) on a private placement basis.