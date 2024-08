At meeting held on 03 August 2024

The Board of Savita Oil Technologies at its meeting held on 03 August 2024 has approved the buyback of up to 5,40,000 fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 675 per share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 36.45 crore through tender offer route.