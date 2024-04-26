Board of Shriram Finance approves resource mobilisation plan for FY25

At meeting held on 26 April 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Shriram Finance at its meeting held on 26 April 2024 has approved the resource mobilisation plan for the Financial Year 2024-25 for issuance of debt securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ subordinated debentures on private placement basis and/or public issue in tranches, bonds/notes in offshore markets, External Commercial Borrowings and other methods of borrowing for the purpose of business of the Company.