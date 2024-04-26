Business Standard
Board of Shriram Finance approves resource mobilisation plan for FY25

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 April 2024
The Board of Shriram Finance at its meeting held on 26 April 2024 has approved the resource mobilisation plan for the Financial Year 2024-25 for issuance of debt securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ subordinated debentures on private placement basis and/or public issue in tranches, bonds/notes in offshore markets, External Commercial Borrowings and other methods of borrowing for the purpose of business of the Company.
