Bajaj Finance Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2024.

L&T Technology Services Ltd crashed 7.84% to Rs 4775 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5850 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Finance Ltd tumbled 7.68% to Rs 6733.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43954 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 2003.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65121 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 73.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd pared 4.62% to Rs 3301.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6714 shares in the past one month.

