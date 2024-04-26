Atul consolidated net profit declines 37.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 1212.15 croreNet profit of Atul declined 37.57% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 1212.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1195.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.17% to Rs 323.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 514.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.93% to Rs 4725.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5427.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
