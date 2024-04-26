KSB consolidated net profit rises 9.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 544.20 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 9.05% to Rs 44.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 544.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 489.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.544.20489.6011.1911.6872.6066.9059.7055.2044.6040.90