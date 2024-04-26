KSB consolidated net profit rises 9.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 544.20 croreNet profit of KSB rose 9.05% to Rs 44.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 544.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 489.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales544.20489.60 11 OPM %11.1911.68 -PBDT72.6066.90 9 PBT59.7055.20 8 NP44.6040.90 9
