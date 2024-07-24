Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings approves investment of up to USD 10 million in its subsidiary

At meeting held on 24 July 2024The Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings at its meeting held on 24 July 2024 has approved the investment upto USD 10 millioneither in the formof equity and/or debt in one or more tranches as decided by the Authorized Officials of the Company, in order to meet the capex requirements in "SONA BLW EDRIVE MEXICANA, S.A.P.I. DE C.V." a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Mexico.
