Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings approves investment of up to USD 10 million in its subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
At meeting held on 24 July 2024
The Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings at its meeting held on 24 July 2024 has approved the investment upto USD 10 millioneither in the formof equity and/or debt in one or more tranches as decided by the Authorized Officials of the Company, in order to meet the capex requirements in "SONA BLW EDRIVE MEXICANA, S.A.P.I. DE C.V." a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Mexico.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

DPIIT to create timelines for govt agencies for clearance of FDI proposals

Mahindra Lifespace Q1 results: PAT at Rs 13 cr, total income at Rs 207 cr

LIVE news: SBI Life Insurance reports Q1FY25 PAT at Rs 520 crore

Union Budget 2024: R&D, spacetech fund gives deeptech startups a boost

Parliament LIVE news: Not possible to name every state in budget, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon