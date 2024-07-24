Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings approves investment of up to USD 10 million in its subsidiary

At meeting held on 24 July 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings at its meeting held on 24 July 2024 has approved the investment upto USD 10 millioneither in the formof equity and/or debt in one or more tranches as decided by the Authorized Officials of the Company, in order to meet the capex requirements in "SONA BLW EDRIVE MEXICANA, S.A.P.I. DE C.V." a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Mexico.