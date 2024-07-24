Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 60.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 15.79 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Duncan Engineering declined 60.89% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.7915.646.0816.431.543.121.082.710.792.02