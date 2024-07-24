Business Standard
Power Grid receives upgrade in stand-alone credit profile from S&amp;P Global Ratings

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) announced that S&P Global Ratings, vide its communication dated July 23, 2024, revised stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of POWERGRID upward to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'.
Further, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit rating and 'BBB-' issue rating on POWERGRID. The ratings are capped by that on the Indian sovereign (BBB-/Positive/A-3). The Positive Rating outlook on POWERGRID reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on India.
First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

