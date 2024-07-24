Further, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit rating and 'BBB-' issue rating on POWERGRID. The ratings are capped by that on the Indian sovereign (BBB-/Positive/A-3). The Positive Rating outlook on POWERGRID reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on India.

Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) announced that S&P Global Ratings, vide its communication dated July 23, 2024, revised stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of POWERGRID upward to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'.