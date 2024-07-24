SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 36.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.27% to Rs 15105.48 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 36.34% to Rs 519.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 381.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.27% to Rs 15105.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13104.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15105.4813104.493.933.24596.97432.64596.97432.64519.52381.04