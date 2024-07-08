Business Standard
Board of Va Tech Wabag approves divestment of Wabag Romania

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 08 July 2024
The Board of Va Tech Wabag at its meeting held on 08 July 2024 has approved the sale of 100% stake in Wabag Water Services S.R.L., Romania (Wabag Romania). The divestment is a part of the company's business strategy to optimise the group's structure and in line with the company's strategic focus to reduce exposure to European geographies.
Wabag Romania is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VA Tech Wabag GmbH, Austria (Wabag Austria), step down subsidiary of the company.
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

