Amar Kaul joins the Company on 9 July 2024 initially as Managing Director & CEO -Designate and take over as the Managing Director & CEO effective 25 July 2024.

Vellayan Subbiah, as the Chairman of CG Power, will continue to provide strategic guidance and oversight over the governance process.

The Board of Directors of CG Power & Industrial Solutions has been engaged for the last several months in finding a successor for the incumbent Managing Director, N Srinivasan. After an extensive search, the Board selected Amar Kaul as next Managing Director & CEO for a period of 5 years beginning 25 July 2024.