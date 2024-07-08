Business Standard
Bandhan Bank launches array of trade products for global transaction

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Bandhan Bank today announced that it has launched an array of trade products to facilitate global business transactions.
These products are designed to streamline and secure various aspects of global transactions, ensuring smoother operations and greater financial flexibility for businesses. These products cater to both importers and exporters, offering tailored solutions to meet diverse business needs and bolstering confidence in global trade transactions.
The Bank said, "In response to the growing needs of out valued customers engaged in international trade, the Bank has launched products like Remittances, Letter of Credit (LCs), Bank Guarantees (BGs), Export Import Collection bill, bill/invoice discounting, etc. These new products and facilities will empower our SME and corporate customers with opportunities to expand their businesses globally. Even Retail customers would be able to use these facilities for remittances to other countries."
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

