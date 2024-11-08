Oil & Natural Gas Corpn receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that India Ratings and Research has taken the following ratings action on debt instruments of the company:
Proposed fund based/non-fund-based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)
Non convertible debentures - IND AAA/Stable (affirmed)
Non-fund-based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)
Proposed commercial paper - IND A1+ (affirmed)
Fund-based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)
Non fund based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable / IND A1+ (assigned)
