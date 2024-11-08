Business Standard
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that India Ratings and Research has taken the following ratings action on debt instruments of the company:

Proposed fund based/non-fund-based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)

Non convertible debentures - IND AAA/Stable (affirmed)

Non-fund-based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)

Proposed commercial paper - IND A1+ (affirmed)

Fund-based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)

Non fund based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable / IND A1+ (assigned)

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

