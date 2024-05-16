Business Standard
Board of Vedanta approves investment in Vedanta Copper International VCI Company

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 16 May 2024
The Board of Vedanta at its meeting held on 16 May 2024 has approved investment in Vedanta Copper International VCI Company (VCI) for setting up of Continuous Cast Copper Rod Plant - in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
VCI is in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art copper rod manufacturing facility with a projected capacity of 125 KTPA in KSA, which will enable the Company to explore more growth opportunities in new geographies. Post the investment, VCI shall become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

