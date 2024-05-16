Business Standard
Bombay Cycle &amp; Motor Agency consolidated net profit rises 28.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 2.47 crore
Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 28.30% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.86% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 9.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.472.25 10 9.208.63 7 OPM %16.6024.44 -20.6524.68 - PBDT0.860.65 32 4.663.12 49 PBT0.830.61 36 4.513.00 50 NP0.680.53 28 3.131.79 75
First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

