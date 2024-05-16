Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 2.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 74.86% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 9.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 28.30% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2.472.259.208.6316.6024.4420.6524.680.860.654.663.120.830.614.513.000.680.533.131.79