Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Emkay Global Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Sales rise 114.18% to Rs 89.44 crore
Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services reported to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 114.18% to Rs 89.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales89.4441.76 114 OPM %13.51-28.38 -PBDT19.66-4.84 LP PBT16.60-7.28 LP NP10.56-5.37 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 40.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Inox Green Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bombay Cycle &amp; Motor Agency consolidated net profit rises 28.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 253.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 29.81% in the March 2024 quarter

JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 1.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Maestros Electronics &amp; Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit rises 86.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon