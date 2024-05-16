Business Standard
Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 253.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Sales rise 71.71% to Rs 106.63 crore
Net profit of Zodiac Energy rose 253.42% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.71% to Rs 106.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 243.89% to Rs 10.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.86% to Rs 220.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales106.6362.10 72 220.06137.66 60 OPM %8.275.81 -8.625.44 - PBDT7.932.64 200 15.525.15 201 PBT7.732.44 217 14.744.38 237 NP5.691.61 253 10.973.19 244
First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

