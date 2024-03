At meeting held on 14 March 2024

The Board of XT Global Infotech at its meeting held on 14 March 2024 has approved acquisition of further 7% stake in Network Objects Inc. USA from its existing shareholder Srinivasan Raju Kosuri. After this acquisition, Network Objects Inc. will become subsidiary company of XT Global Infotech with a cumulative holding of 51.33%.