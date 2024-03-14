Sensex (    %)
                             
Board of CEAT approves appointment of directors

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 14 March 2024
The Board of CEAT at its meeting held on 14 March 2024 has approved the appointment of Milind Sarwate, (DIN: 00109854) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. 14 March 2024. The Board also approved the appointment of Sukanya Kripalu, (DIN: 06994202) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. 14 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

