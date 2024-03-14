TCS partners with Denmark's telecom service provider - Nuuday

To help migrate Nuuday's IT infrastructure to innovative cloud architecture

Nuuday's move to TCS' Enterprise Cloud Platform, a next-gen hybrid cloud architecture with built-in tools and accelerators, will reduce time to market for new products and services. It will result in enhanced experiences for customers and employees of Nuuday, which delivers connectivity products and digital services to over 4.1 million Danish homes and 1.8 million businesses. As the strategic technology partner, TCS will help Nuuday realize its objective of becoming a 'truly digital service provider' with a modern and secure infrastructure. TCS will host and manage all IT domain services of Nuuday during the transformation. This cloud transformation will enable faster and easier adoption of next-gen technologies.

A key feature of the transformation is the Infrastructure as a Service provided by TCS for implementing an innovative hybrid cloud architecture. This cloud architecture gives Nuuday, which has six sub-brands within the company, the ability to split workloads between private and public clouds. TCS will also offer personalized digital workplace services leveraging the TCS Cognix platform. Using its contextual knowledge of Nuuday's applications and infrastructure services, TCS will streamline functions across application and infrastructure domains to drive business agility and scalability. TCS will also host and manage Nuuday's end-user services and take full responsibility for its IT infrastructure. The partnership also entails IT consultancy on demand to support Nuuday's applications.

Tata Consultancy Services has signed an agreement with Nuuday, Denmark's leading digital connectivity and communications provider, to implement a complex cloud transformation. As part of this multi-million-dollar deal, TCS will take full responsibility for Nuuday's IT infrastructure and migrate it to the TCS hybrid cloud, paving the way for future transformations.