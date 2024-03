The project is valued at approximately Rs 48 crore including taxes and it will be executed in FY25.

In addition to the base scope, the Letter of Intent also has a provision for extension of work scope by Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Asian Energy Services has received a letter of intent from Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc. The contract involves laying of flexible flow lines, dynamic risers, control umbilicals and associated accessories in PY3 Field in the Southern Coast of India.