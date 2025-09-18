Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Dyeing appoints Rohit Santhosh as CEO of Bombay Realty

Bombay Dyeing appoints Rohit Santhosh as CEO of Bombay Realty

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has announced the appointment of Rohit Santhosh as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Bombay Realty of the company, designated as senior management personnel, with effect from 18 September 2025.

Rohit Santhosh, an alumnus of ISB Hyderabad and NIT Allahabad, brings over 17 years of experience across leading firms such as CapitaLand, Godrej Properties, Lodha Group, and Shapoorji Pallonji, with expertise in managing residential, commercial, industrial, and renewable projects.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is currently engaged in the business of real estate development, polyester staple fiber and retail (textiles).

The company reported a 10.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.91 crore on a 16.2% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 377.84 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen pulls back from 2-month high as dollar strengthens

Yen pulls back from 2-month high as dollar strengthens

Volumes jump at Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd counter

Artificial intelligence offers a huge opportunity for public health says NITY Aayog member

Artificial intelligence offers a huge opportunity for public health says NITY Aayog member

USD/CAD up from two-week low, US Fed and Bank of Canada cut rates by 25 basis points

USD/CAD up from two-week low, US Fed and Bank of Canada cut rates by 25 basis points

Landmark Cars rises after securing LOA for new KIA showroom in Kolkata

Landmark Cars rises after securing LOA for new KIA showroom in Kolkata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon