Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USD/CAD up from two-week low, US Fed and Bank of Canada cut rates by 25 basis points

USD/CAD up from two-week low, US Fed and Bank of Canada cut rates by 25 basis points

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
USD/CAD pair edged up from a two-week low as central banking action stayed in focus yesterday. US dollar index rose from a seven-month low after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.25% and marking its first rate cut this year. However, the Fed is in a "meeting-by-meeting situation" regarding the outlook for interest rates, Powell said following the decision. Meanwhile, Bank of Canada also cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.50% after leaving interest rates unchanged for three straight meetings. The Canadian central bank's Governing Council said that it determined a rate cut was appropriate to better balance the risks amid signs of weakness in the economy and less upside risk to inflation. USD/CAD is currently quoting at 1.3787, up 0.10% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Landmark Cars rises after securing LOA for new KIA showroom in Kolkata

Landmark Cars rises after securing LOA for new KIA showroom in Kolkata

Natco Pharma rises after USFDA classifies Hyderabad facility as VAI

Natco Pharma rises after USFDA classifies Hyderabad facility as VAI

Hindalco's subsidiary Novelis halts production at New York-based unit due to fire incident

Hindalco's subsidiary Novelis halts production at New York-based unit due to fire incident

India- UAE look to strengthen trade, investment, and cooperation across priority sectors

India- UAE look to strengthen trade, investment, and cooperation across priority sectors

SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.79 cr

SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.79 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon