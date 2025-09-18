Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Landmark Cars rises after securing LOA for new KIA showroom in Kolkata

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Landmark Cars added 1.75% to Rs 658 after the company announced that it has received an LOA from KIA India to open a showroom at B.T. Road in Kolkata.

This dealership will be established in one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of Landmark Cars, namely, Landmark Premium Cars.

The company currently has one KIA showroom and two KIA workshops in Kolkata. The upcoming showroom will improve the Landmarks contribution to Kia Sales in Kolkata along with expanding the car parc and will have the potential to drive higher throughput for the workshops.

"This expansion takes Landmarks footprint in West Bengal to ten outlets across brands, the company said in a statement.

 

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA, and MG Motors. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.

The company reported a 117.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.91 crore on a 27.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,061.72 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

