Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 12.66 crore
Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments reported to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1070.73% to Rs 57.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2603.82% to Rs 70.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.66-6.47 LP 70.842.62 2604 OPM %95.10106.80 -97.4435.88 - PBDT13.41-2.69 LP 70.415.20 1254 PBT13.36-2.74 LP 70.225.01 1302 NP8.69-2.16 LP 57.604.92 1071
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 190.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Bhagawati Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Brigade Enterprises signs joint development agreement with United Oxygen Company

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Exide Inds gains as Q4 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 284 cr

Cholamandalam Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 24.56% in the March 2024 quarter

IOCL slips after Q4 PAT slumps 52% YoY to Rs 4,838 cr

Benchmark ends with moderate losses; IT shares drops

International Travel House standalone net profit declines 60.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon