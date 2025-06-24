Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada Engineering secures 400 MWh BESS project from TNGECL

Bondada Engineering secures 400 MWh BESS project from TNGECL

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Bondada Engineering has secured LOA from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGECL) for setting up of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) as per the details given below.

"We are delighted to inform that this is highest storage capacity order in the history of the Company in BESS business line marking a significant step towards creating bigger battery energy storage systems as a part of Company's vision to reach 10GW capacity in green space by 2030", added the company.

The project will deploy standalone grid-scale BESS facilities with a total capacity of 400 MWh at key locations Vellalaviduthi and Thennampatty in Tamil Nadu State. The initiative is aimed at boosting grid stability, integrating renewable energy, and managing peak power demand accelerating Tamil Nadu's clean energy transition.

 

The project will be executed under the build-own-operate (BOO) model, with Bondada Group emerging as the successful bidder through a competitive tendering process conducted by TNGECL.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

