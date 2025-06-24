Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Finance Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 417.6, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.67% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 14.36% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 417.6, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 1.24% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26556.5, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 417.3, up 1.53% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 13.67% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 14.36% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 7.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

