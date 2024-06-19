Borosil Scientific standalone net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 102.66 croreNet profit of Borosil Scientific rose 4.50% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 102.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.25% to Rs 31.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 355.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 325.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
