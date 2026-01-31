Bosch Home Comfort India reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 475.57 crore

Net Loss of Bosch Home Comfort India reported to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 475.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 431.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.475.57431.65-0.202.32-2.4013.13-16.95-3.68-19.03-3.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News