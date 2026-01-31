Bosch Home Comfort India reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 475.57 croreNet Loss of Bosch Home Comfort India reported to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 475.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 431.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales475.57431.65 10 OPM %-0.202.32 -PBDT-2.4013.13 PL PBT-16.95-3.68 -361 NP-19.03-3.34 -470
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:05 AM IST