Hindustan Petroleum to invest Rs 2 cr in startup Maraal Aerospace

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) executed a Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement (SSSHA) with IIT Kanpur incubated Deep-tech Startup Maraal Aerospace at IEW 2026, Goa, on 29 January 2026 marking a significant milestone in advancing India's clean-energy and deep-tech aerospace ecosystem. Under HPCL's Startup Support Initiative HP Udgam', HPCL is investing Rs. 2 crore in the startup to accelerate product development, testing, and system validation, enabling faster product realization and scale-up.

Maraal Aerospace is developing India's First Solar-Powered Long endurance Drone powered by clean-energy propulsion. The product combines high-efficiency aerodynamics with solar-assisted electric propulsion, offering up to 12 hours of endurance, 150 km one-way range, and service ceiling up to 6 Km above Mean Sea Level with low operating costs and reduced logistical dependence. The product will significantly strengthen India's defence and critical civilian applications, including border and maritime surveillance, ISR missions, infrastructure and asset inspection, and disaster management operations.

The company's roadmap includes a Solar + Hydrogen hybrid variant targeting 24-hour endurance and future High Altitude Pseudo Satellite platform capable of missions exceeding 90 days.

Through this partnership, HPCL reaffirms its commitment to strengthening India's indigenous innovation ecosystem in clean-energy and deeptech startups.

