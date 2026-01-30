Friday, January 30, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infibeam Avenues rebranded as AvenuesAI

Infibeam Avenues rebranded as AvenuesAI

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

NSE tricker symbol changes to 'CCAVENUE' with effect from 03 February 2026

Infibeam Avenuescompletes its corporate evolution with the completion of its new brand identity, AvenuesAI . The rebrand reflects the company's transformation into a full-stack, AI-driven digital payments technology provider company.

As part of this transition, the company will discontinue trading under its existing stock ticker symbols -NSE: INFIBEAM - on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Trading will commence under the new ticker symbol CCAVENUE' on Stock Exchanges effective 03 February 2026. The stock ticker symbol - BSE: 539807 will continue on the BSE (BSE) unchanged. Company's name will also change on both the exchanges to AvenuesAI Limited'.

 
The updated corporate identity unifies the organization under a single, AI-first brand anchored in CCAvenue, one of India's most trusted digital payment gateway platform. Last week, the company has also received approval from Registrar of Companies (ROC), Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the change in the name of the company from Infibeam Avenues to AvenuesAI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Genesys International secures Urban Digital Twin Map Platform project for Guwahati

Genesys International secures Urban Digital Twin Map Platform project for Guwahati

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Lacosamide Oral Solution

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Lacosamide Oral Solution

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

Japan's Nikkei finish marginally lower

Japan's Nikkei finish marginally lower

Asian shares end lower, China benchmark down 0.96%

Asian shares end lower, China benchmark down 0.96%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance