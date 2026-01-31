Duroply Industries standalone net profit rises 17.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 93.06 crore

Net profit of Duroply Industries rose 17.21% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 93.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.93.0689.825.354.503.002.421.371.201.431.22

