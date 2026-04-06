Bosch Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 32735, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.12% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.14% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 32735, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 3.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24089.65, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45420 shares today, compared to the daily average of 28936 shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 32760, up 1.38% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 23.12% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.14% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 41.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.