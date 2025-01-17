Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BPCL gains on Rs 31,802-cr loan agreement with SBI consortium

BPCL gains on Rs 31,802-cr loan agreement with SBI consortium

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation rallied 2.68% to Rs 274.20 after the firm informed that it has executed a loan agreement of Rs 31,802 crore with State Bank of India consortium, to finance the projects planned at Bina on 16 January 2024.

State Bank of India is the lead consortium banker for loan agreement and other consortium members are Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of India and Export Import Bank of India.

The Indian public sector oil and gas company entered into the loan agreement to arrange finance for development and operation of a petrochemical complex and refinery expansion at Bina.

 

Meanwhile, the company informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 22 January 2025, to consider the proposal of declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 and fixation of record date for the same.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is the second largest Indian oil marketing company (OMC), engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted 'Maharatna' status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. The Government of India holds 52.98% stake in BPCL as of 30 September 2024.

The companys standalone net profit tumbled 71.80% to Rs 2,397.23 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 8,501.17 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales (excluding excise duty) fell marginally to Rs 1,02,790.39 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1,02,985.56 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Economic Buzz: World Bank expects Indian economic growth to maintain pace of 6.7% for next two years

Economic Buzz: World Bank expects Indian economic growth to maintain pace of 6.7% for next two years

Plastiblends India posts PAT of Rs 6.71 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin expands to 7.28%

Plastiblends India posts PAT of Rs 6.71 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin expands to 7.28%

AstraZeneca gains on getting nod from CDSCO to import new drug Eculizumab

AstraZeneca gains on getting nod from CDSCO to import new drug Eculizumab

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon